Christina Aguilera performed at Disney World on Friday night to kick off the parks' 50th anniversary celebration, but for the former Mouseketeer, it was "like coming home." "It's incredible. Just because when I come here, I get this full circle feeling of where my career began," the singer told PEOPLE exclusively after stepping off stage in the Magic Kindom. "I mean, my first Disney experience was in Tokyo Disneyland when my dad was in the military and we lived there for three years. So it's always been embedded in my childhood roots, but then I ended up working for Disney from the Mickey Mouse Club when I was my son's age.

