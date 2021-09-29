CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Doubles, knocks in run

 9 days ago

Rojas batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Giants. Rojas started at shortstop in place of the injured Nick Ahmed, who is done for the season with a shoulder injury. The team called up prospect Geraldo Perdomo after Ahmed was placed on the injured list, but manager Torey Lovullo wanted Rojas back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday. Despite being on a 5-for-30 (.167) run over the last nine contests, Rojas has performed well in his first full season in the majors. The double was his 32nd of the season, ranking him tied for 28th in MLB.

