CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dylan Brown Ushers in Shondaland Audio’s First Scripted Podcast, ‘#Matter’

By Valentina Valentini
shondaland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of successful nonfiction podcasts like Katie’s Crib, Go Ask Ali, Criminalia, and The Laverne Cox Show, Shondaland Audio is venturing into its first-ever scripted podcast: #Matter, an eight-episode series about the aftermath of police brutality from writer, director, and producer Dylan Brown. The story follows Gerald Hayes,...

www.shondaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Batman the Audio Adventures; Podcast Stories from Spotify.

Batman the Audio Adventures; Podcast Stories from Spotify. Finally, DC has brought the audio storytelling back to fruition with our favorite Caped Crusader as our star. Audio storytelling is not new but how we get them is and now podcasts make up a large chunk of our consumed content. DC’s new series, Batman: The Audio Aventures brings back the yesteryear Noir style of storytelling. Moreover, the storytelling format is exciting as the listener must imagine the details in their mind to allow the story to come to life.
TV & VIDEOS
shondaland.com

In Season Two of ‘Go Ask Ali,’ Ali Wentworth Is Digging Deeper

In the first season of Ali Wentworth’s first podcast, Go Ask Ali — which was conceived, produced, and aired within the first pandemic of our lifetime — the actor, comedian, and New York Times best-selling author trained a narrow lens on the question “How do you raise a teenager in a pandemic?” In her second season, however, Wentworth — the mom of two teenage daughters and the wife of political news journalist George Stephanopoulos — wants to widen the scope to include more people, more topics, and more more.
TV & VIDEOS
uwpexponent.com

The Exponent’s First Podcast Episode

On Thursday, Sept. 17 I released the first episode of History of Words, a podcast produced specifically for the Exponent. The first episode, “Moose vs. Goose: The Plural Showdown” goes in depth on the history of the words moose and goose and why their plural versions are so different. This deep dive into the history of the words is called etymology, and will be that basis of all future episodes of History of Words. The episode is roughly four minutes long and can be found on the Exponent website. To find the episode, scan the QR code and scroll to the bottom of the page. You can also find the episode on Spotify, by searching “Moose vs. Goose: The Plural Form Showdown”.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Lumet
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Amin Joseph
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Gerald Hayes
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Podcasting#Shondaland Audio#First Scripted Podcast#The Laverne Cox Show#Fx
Hello Magazine

David Muir's family: Everything you need to know

As a world-class journalist with numerous hosting gigs and a career which is going from strength to strength, David Muir, 47, doesn't have a whole lot of downtime. But when he does escape the limelight, who does he spend time with?. In addition to a wide circle of friends, famous...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myhoustonmajic.com

Here’s When ‘BMF’ Subject Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison

The success of BMF on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Rolling Stone

R. Kelly’s Sales Soared 500 Percent After Guilty Verdicts

R. Kelly’s fall from grace accelerated after he was found guilty of racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, and kidnapping, but his streams and sales haven’t fallen at all.  In fact, in the week following his guilty verdict, Kelly’s music saw double-digit growth in streams and a triple-digit growth in sales. From September 27th through October 3rd, Kelly’s on-demand audio streams were up 22 percent, while video streams were up 23 percent compared to the previous seven days. All told, his streams jumped from 11.2 million to 13.4 million. His album sales were up 517 percent.  Over the past four years, streaming...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Dear White People executive producer Jaclyn Moore says she's "done" with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's transphobic jokes

Chappelle's The Closer special has been called out by GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition for "ridiculing trans people." In the special, Chappelle defends J.K. Rowling for her "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) views -- also declaring himself "TERF" -- and references criticism for his transphobic jokes in previous Netflix specials. Wednesday night, Moore, an executive producer on Netflix’s Dear White People who is transgender, tweeted “I’m done” in response to Chappelle's special. “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art,” she said. “But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman.’ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me.” Moore added: "I told the story of my transition for @netflix and @most's Pride week. It's a network that's been my home on @DearWhitePeople. I've loved working there. I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content." In a thread containing dozens of tweets, Terra Field, a programmer who works for Netflix and is trans herself, explained her problem with Chappelle’s statements. “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups,” Field tweeted Wednesday. “You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended...Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended.'”
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Deneen Carter? Facts about Marvin Winans Sr.’s Fiancee

Marvin Winans Sr. had great news for his congregation at Perfecting Church. The gospel singer and bishop announced he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend. Who is Marvin Winans Sr.’s wife-to-be? Deneen Carter has been by his side in public for years now and Winans’ followers are familiar with her. But their relationship is still very low-key and there isn’t much known about who Deneen Carter is. So we reveal more about her background here.
DETROIT, MI
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted on Wednesday when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy