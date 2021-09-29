‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chandra Wilson Is in It for the Long Haul
Chandra Wilson knows the moment when she saw her future laid out. “I remember watching S. Epatha Merkerson doing Law & Order for 17 seasons like, ‘That, I wanna do that — I wanna tell that story,’” the actor recalls, speaking via Zoom from her trailer on the Grey’s Anatomy set. When we talk, it’s mid-August, and Wilson has just wrapped a table read for the show’s upcoming 18th season. Like Merkerson, best known for playing Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on the police procedural from 1993 to 2010, Wilson has been a mainstay on her own series since its humble beginnings — and, like the Law & Order star, staying as long as possible is absolutely the goal.www.shondaland.com
