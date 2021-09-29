CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chandra Wilson Is in It for the Long Haul

By Rachel Simon
shondaland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandra Wilson knows the moment when she saw her future laid out. “I remember watching S. Epatha Merkerson doing Law & Order for 17 seasons like, ‘That, I wanna do that — I wanna tell that story,’” the actor recalls, speaking via Zoom from her trailer on the Grey’s Anatomy set. When we talk, it’s mid-August, and Wilson has just wrapped a table read for the show’s upcoming 18th season. Like Merkerson, best known for playing Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on the police procedural from 1993 to 2010, Wilson has been a mainstay on her own series since its humble beginnings — and, like the Law & Order star, staying as long as possible is absolutely the goal.

www.shondaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ellen Pompeo’s Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 3 Little Ones

In addition to a successful career as an actress, Ellen Pompeo is the proud mother of three children. Find out more about her adorable brood, here. Ellen Pompeo, 51, is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood, most known for her role on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The ABC star is also mother to three children whom she shares with husband Chris Ivery, 54, a record producer and sometimes writer. Ellen met Chris in 2003, before she rose to stardom on Grey’s Anatomy. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2007 after quietly dating for three years. Over the course of their marriage, they welcomed daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May and son Eli Christopher.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TechRadar

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online from anywhere

Meredith Grey and her medical cohorts are back from the brink of Covid-19 in this explosive new season of the acclaimed TV drama. Prepare for more emotionally fraught life or death decisions and heart-breaking romantic complications as we detail how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 18 online from anywhere now.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Biggest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns Over the Years

Throughout its lengthy run, Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye — and then hello again — to countless popular characters. As the first series regular to exit from the ABC medical drama, fans were surprised when Isaiah Washington (Preston Burke) returned to Grey’s Anatomy in 2014 — seven years after he was fired for using a homophobic slur during a fight with Patrick Dempsey.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Greg Germann
Person
Kevin Mckidd
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Kevin Love
Person
S. Epatha Merkerson
Decider

What Time Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Live

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is about to turn 18. Happy birthday, Grey’s Anatomy! You can now legally purchase a lottery ticket!. The new season of your favorite medical drama (sorry, New Amsterdam) kicks off with a special Station 19 crossover event. Titled “Here Comes the Sun,” the new episode follows the Grey Sloan doctors as they treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. The season premiere also centers on Meredith meeting a dynamic doctor from her mother’s past, Owen and Teddy taking the next step in their engagement, and Bailey trying to hire a new group of doctors. Season 18 also includes the return of Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery and the Grey’s Anatomy debut of former OC star Peter Gallagher. We miss you, Sandy Cohen.
TV SERIES
Parade

Blast From the Past! Grey's Anatomy Brings Back a Fan-Fave Guest Star as a Series Regular for Season 18

Fool us once, shame on you, Grey’s Anatomy. Fool us twice, well, bravo. For the second season in a row, the season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy has included the surprise return of a character fans had long since written off. In the first episode of Season 17, of course, it was Dr. McDreamy himself, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) beloved husband who tragically died in Season 11. In the Season 18 premiere, it was another suitor of Meredith’s, albeit one without nearly as long of a romantic history with Grey’s Anatomy‘s leading lady: Scott Speedman‘s, who appeared as Dr. Nick Marsh for a single episode way back in Season 14.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy gives first look at returning star's storyline

Grey's Anatomy season 18 spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy returned for its 18th season on Thursday (October 7) and there's some big changes happening at Grey Sloan. Next week will see a big return to the hospital as Kate Walsh's Addison Montgomery heads back to help the struggling residents. In a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Haul#Tattoos#Grey S Anatomy#The Grey S Anatomy#The Law Order
NBC Miami

Ellen Pompeo Recalls Going ‘At It' With Denzel Washington on ‘Grey's Anatomy' Set

It turns out "The Sound of Silence" temporarily held a little more weight than just the title of this particular episode. The aptly titled episode from the 12th season of "Grey's Anatomy," which aired back in February 2016, had blockbuster giant Denzel Washington in the director's seat. And while the show's star Ellen Pompeo is singing his praises now (and did then, too), the actress revealed the two went "at it" while filming.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Can't Say Very Much About Kate Walsh's Return As Addison

Grey’s Anatomy returned to ABC with the premiere of its 18th season, setting up new character arcs in more ways than one for our Seattle surgeons. We witnessed the return of Owen’s sister Megan, met Ellis Grey’s associate David Hamilton and were shocked by the return of an unexpected so-and-so from Meredith’s past. But one such returning character was noticeably absent — Addison Montgomery. A lot has been said about Kate Walsh returning to reprise her character on the ABC medical drama, but Ellen Pompeo and company haven’t divulged many details about why Addison is returning to Seattle, and there may be a reason for that.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Viewer Votes

How will Meredith fare in her residency director role in the 18th season of the Grey’s Anatomy TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Grey’s Anatomy is cancelled or renewed for season 19. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 18th season episodes of Grey’s Anatomy here.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Peter Gallagher Hints at Hamilton’s Connection to Meredith

In the midst of a surge of patients at the several-surgeons-short Grey Sloan Memorial, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) receives an unexpected — and consequential — invitation on Grey’s Anatomy. Minnesota neurosurgeon David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) asks her to attend the opening of a research library dedicated to her mother. That, of course, would be the late Ellis Grey, a brilliant surgeon and a difficult figure in Meredith’s life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
abc11.com

'Station 19' and 'Grey's Anatomy' stars preview Thursday night crossover event on ABC

CHICAGO -- "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" stars previewed their crossover episode that debuts on ABC Thursday night. When asked what's next for the "Station 19" firehouse, actress Barrett Doss, who plays fictional firefighter Victoria Hughes, said "I mean, what isn't next for this?" Doss added that the show's heavily female cast is "really important" to her.
CHICAGO, IL
EW.com

Grey's Anatomy recap: 'Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word'

Callie endures an unexpected malpractice suit with the help of her father (guest star Hector Elizondo) “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” focused on astronaut, excuse me, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres and an unexpected, high-profile malpractice suit. The patient: former Olympic gold-medalist snowboarder and current double amputee Travis Reed, who’d come back to Grey Sloan in search of an experimental new hip. Yang had performed her very first solo valve replacement on Travis when she was a second-year resident. “His heart is my Mona Lisa,” she claimed. Cristina? Proud? Unheard of!
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Grey's Anatomy Returns! Is Meredith Leaving Grey Sloan?

Grey's Anatomy may be long in the tooth, but it can still deliver some vintage drama. The long-running medical drama returned for its 18th season Thursday night, and the episode was bursting at the seams with wild developments. For one, the show now takes place in a post-COVID-19 world. If...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Grey's Anatomy Stars Weigh in on Link and Jo's Romantic Potential in Season 18

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 was a rough one for pretty much everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial as the hospital went to the brink and back while trying to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. When Grey's returns on Thursday for Season 18, the hospital and its staff will be in a post-COVID world, allowing the show to return to more of its staple relationship dynamics and drama.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Patrick Dempsey Unbothered By Grey’s Anatomy Exit Report Drama

Patrick Dempsey doesn’t care. After all the alleged report resurfacing regarding his controversial exit on ABC’s long-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” Patrick Dempsey shows no agitation when he broke his silence on his recent Instagram post. The iconic Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd posted a picture on his social media account...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surprise: Scott Speedman Returns as Series Regular

The Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy revealed the answer to those “someone from Meredith’s past comes back” promos ABC had been teasing the past few weeks, as Scott Speedman returned to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Speedman, who had a memorable guest spot in Season 14 as transplant surgeon Dr....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy