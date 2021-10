Researchers, including Ashby Monk, executive director of Stanford University’s Global Projects Center, are calling for private equity firms to share more and better data about the companies in which they invest, a sweeping change that would give investors a true picture of risks, fees, and performance. Monk, Sheridan Porter, co-founder of FEV Analytics, and Rajiv Sharma, senior scientist at Graphite Bio, also call for investors, or limited partners, in these private equity funds, to use new data science techniques to gather evidence and better understand their portfolios. In a recent paper, the co-authors argue that without these changes investors and others can’t determine conclusively whether private equity beats public equity or is the best strategy for their money.

