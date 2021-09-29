CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Former Sylacauga Board of Education building destroyed by fire

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The former Board of Education building in Sylacauga caught fire late Tuesday night. Video of the massive blaze was sent in by viewers. The site of the former Sylavon Elementary School, later the office building for the Sylacauga Board of Education Central Office, was built during the 1940s and for the next 30 years served the children of Sylacauga as an elementary school. The name for the Sylavon community was created as a combination of the names Sylacauga and Avondale and is in close proximity to the former Avondale Mills property.

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Accident#Wbrc#Sylavon Elementary School#The Central Office#Sylacauga High School#The School Board#The First National Bank#Mountainview School
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy