Former Sylacauga Board of Education building destroyed by fire

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The former Board of Education building in Sylacauga caught fire late Tuesday night. Video of the massive blaze was sent in by viewers. The site of the former Sylavon Elementary School, later the office building for the Sylacauga Board of Education Central Office, was built during the 1940s and for the next 30 years served the children of Sylacauga as an elementary school. The name for the Sylavon community was created as a combination of the names Sylacauga and Avondale and is in close proximity to the former Avondale Mills property.