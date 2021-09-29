CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists identify new therapeutic target in ovarian cancer subtype with poor prognosis

By Namita Nayyar (WF Team)
womenfitness.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations in the ARID1A gene are present in more than 50% of ovarian clear cell carcinomas (OCCC), for which effective treatments are lacking. Scientists at The Wistar Institute discovered that loss of ARID1A function enhances a cellular stress response pathway that promotes survival of cancer cells, which become sensitive to pharmacological inhibition of this pathway. These findings were published online in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, and point to a new therapeutic opportunity for this type of ovarian cancer for which new solutions are urgently needed.

