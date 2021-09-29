Scientists identify new therapeutic target in ovarian cancer subtype with poor prognosis

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are responsible for tumor progression, recurrence, and drug resistance. To identify genetic vulnerabilities of colon cancer, we performed targeted CRISPR dropout screens comprising 657 Drugbank targets and 317 epigenetic regulators on two patient-derived colon CSC-enriched spheroids. Next-generation sequencing of pooled genomic DNAs isolated from surviving cells yielded therapeutic candidates. We unraveled 44 essential genes for colon CSC-enriched spheroids propagation, including key cholesterol biosynthetic genes (HMGCR, FDPS, and GGPS1). Cholesterol biosynthesis was induced in colon cancer tissues, especially CSC-enriched spheroids. The genetic and pharmacological inhibition of HMGCR/FDPS impaired self-renewal capacity and tumorigenic potential of the spheroid models in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, HMGCR or FDPS depletion impaired cancer stemness characteristics by activating TGF-β signaling, which in turn downregulated expression of inhibitors of differentiation (ID) proteins, key regulators of cancer stemness. Cholesterol and geranylgeranyl diphosphate (GGPP) rescued the growth inhibitory and signaling effect of HMGCR/FDPS blockade, implying a direct role of these metabolites in modulating stemness. Finally, cholesterol biosynthesis inhibitors and 5-FU demonstrated antitumor synergy in colon CSC-enriched spheroids, tumor organoids, and xenografts. Taken together, our study unravels novel genetic vulnerabilities of colon CSC-enriched spheroids and suggests cholesterol biosynthesis as a potential target in conjunction with traditional chemotherapy for colon cancer treatment.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO