All UltFone Software is Now Compatible with iPhone 13

By UltFone
montanarightnow.com
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On September 14, Apple announced the awaited iPhone 13 series, and it arrived in the market September 23. The latest iPhone runs on iOS 15, and as the OS system is new, few applications complement its use. Nevertheless, UltFone – an emerging global software provider – announced that all their applications are compatible with iPhone 13 series. The applications include the iOS system repair, iOS data manager, iOS location Changer, and WhatsApp transfer.

www.montanarightnow.com

