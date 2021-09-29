CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti’s Unicorn Feed & Supply offers a place for ‘joy’ and ‘inclusivity’

By Megan Forystek
Echo online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, customers cannot feed unicorns at the Unicorn Feed & Supply store in Ypsilanti, but they can expect to find novelty gifts and an atmosphere of fun. Jen Eastridge opened Unicorn Feed & Supply in 2018 during a “transitional period” in her life. While moving during this time, Eastridge sold and donated most of her belongings; one of the few items she kept was a childhood sticker collection.

www.easternecho.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Business
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicorns#Art Museum#The Unicorn Feed Supply#Lgbtq#Stone Spoon

Comments / 0

Community Policy