Ypsilanti’s Unicorn Feed & Supply offers a place for ‘joy’ and ‘inclusivity’
No, customers cannot feed unicorns at the Unicorn Feed & Supply store in Ypsilanti, but they can expect to find novelty gifts and an atmosphere of fun. Jen Eastridge opened Unicorn Feed & Supply in 2018 during a “transitional period” in her life. While moving during this time, Eastridge sold and donated most of her belongings; one of the few items she kept was a childhood sticker collection.www.easternecho.com
