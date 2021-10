As prestigious (and lucrative) as the James Bond gig appears from the outside looking in, I've come to the conclusion that it must be a weirdly thankless position to be in. Imagine being Daniel Craig, and instead of everyone celebrating your remarkable run as the title character upon the conclusion of "No Time to Die," the internet is mostly just looking ahead and fan-casting their personal choices for your replacement, while everyone involved in the franchise is commenting on where things should be taken next. I'd probably resent that a bit!

