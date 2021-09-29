LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Too many commercials

Cable TV (commercial-free TV). Do you remember that advertisement in the early days? What a joke today. On regular TV shows I have counted more than 13 commercials between shows. I hate it so much I cut my viewing shows by more than half. I don't want to pay $10-$20 more just to avoid commercials on an already high cable bill. If I must endure all those commercials I plan to put up an antenna. If more folks did that, maybe Xfinity would get the message.