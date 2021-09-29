CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Too many commercials

By Marcel Thomas, Hobart
NWI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCable TV (commercial-free TV). Do you remember that advertisement in the early days? What a joke today. On regular TV shows I have counted more than 13 commercials between shows. I hate it so much I cut my viewing shows by more than half. I don't want to pay $10-$20 more just to avoid commercials on an already high cable bill. If I must endure all those commercials I plan to put up an antenna. If more folks did that, maybe Xfinity would get the message.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Opinion column was too sarcastic to be persuasive

Scott M. Estill’s latest column, “Afraid of needles,” expresses legitimate concerns (hopefully driven by tender compassion) about people who choose not to be vaccinated and their uneasiness about an untrustworthy government, suspicion of profit motives, freedom, vaccination safety, medical censorship, religious convictions and possible persecution. These issues need to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

9 @ 9: Horror movie super house

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story.
MOVIES
unkantelope.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

We want to hear from you! Send in a letter to the editor for chance to get your opinion featured! In order to qualify, letters should be up to 150 words, should refer to an article that in our most recent issue, and must include the writer’s email and phone number.

Comments / 0

Community Policy