Singapore questions top banks on exposure to Evergrande fallout

By Chanyaporn Chanjaroen
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sept 29): Singapore’s financial regulator has questioned the nation’s three banks about their exposure to China Evergrande Group, joining other global centres in examining the potential fallout from the property developer’s debt crisis. The Monetary Authority of Singapore requested the information from the lenders last week, according to people with...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dbs Bank#Us Federal Reserve#China Evergrande Group#Mas#Dbs Group Holdings Ltd#United Overseas Bank Ltd#The Us Federal Reserve#Bloomberg Television#Chinese#Finance
