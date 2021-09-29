CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walker County, TX

Voter's registration deadline approaches in Walker County

By Joseph Brown
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoRhT_0cBV7pUO00

HUNTSVILLE — Texas voters have a week left to register to vote on Nov. 2, an election that has more of an impact on their daily lives than any presidential or gubernatorial election.

There are eight Texas Constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with a school construction bond and an emergency service district annexation on the ballot. Voters who are not currently registered, are encouraged to stop by the Walker County Voter Registration Office, located at 1301 Sam Houston Ave. in Huntsville, and complete an application on or before the Oct. 4 deadline.

Within the city of Huntsville, voters will be able to choose between incumbent mayor Andy Brauninger and challenger councilman Blake Irving. There will also be city council races between Trevor Thorn and Deloris Massey in Ward 3, and Jon Strong and Yvette McMurray in Ward 4.

New Waverly ISD voters will be allowed to cast a ballot on a proposed $24.5 construction bond, while voters along in northern Walker County will vote on a proposed ESD No. 3 annexation.

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election begins on Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29 at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Polls will be open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will also be available on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

Sample ballots are available in the Walker County Elections Department, located at the Walker County Annex, or can be accessed online under the Current Elections link located at www.co.walker.tx.us.

Select voters can apply to vote by mail by submitting an application to the Walker County Early Voting Clerk by 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. To qualify, a voter must be 65 years-old or older on Election Day, have a disability, is expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Huntsville, TX
Government
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Walker County, TX
Government
County
Walker County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Blake Irving
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
871
Followers
58
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy