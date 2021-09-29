Voter's registration deadline approaches in Walker County

HUNTSVILLE — Texas voters have a week left to register to vote on Nov. 2, an election that has more of an impact on their daily lives than any presidential or gubernatorial election.

There are eight Texas Constitutional amendments on the ballot, along with a school construction bond and an emergency service district annexation on the ballot. Voters who are not currently registered, are encouraged to stop by the Walker County Voter Registration Office, located at 1301 Sam Houston Ave. in Huntsville, and complete an application on or before the Oct. 4 deadline.

Within the city of Huntsville, voters will be able to choose between incumbent mayor Andy Brauninger and challenger councilman Blake Irving. There will also be city council races between Trevor Thorn and Deloris Massey in Ward 3, and Jon Strong and Yvette McMurray in Ward 4.

New Waverly ISD voters will be allowed to cast a ballot on a proposed $24.5 construction bond, while voters along in northern Walker County will vote on a proposed ESD No. 3 annexation.

Early voting for the Nov. 2 election begins on Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29 at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Polls will be open each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will also be available on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

Sample ballots are available in the Walker County Elections Department, located at the Walker County Annex, or can be accessed online under the Current Elections link located at www.co.walker.tx.us.

Select voters can apply to vote by mail by submitting an application to the Walker County Early Voting Clerk by 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. To qualify, a voter must be 65 years-old or older on Election Day, have a disability, is expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day.