Gardening is an expensive hobby. Save money by starting plants from seed.

By Adrian Higgins
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you pay, say, $12 for a black-eyed Susan in a one-gallon pot at the garden center, you are not really buying a black-eyed Susan. You are paying for the operating costs and profits of at least two growers, the seed farmer, shippers, marketers and the retailer. We might speak of the folks providing the greenhouses, the pots, the labels, the soil mix, and the rest. There must be some lawyers and accountants in there somewhere — and assuredly the tax collector — and did we mention the fertilizer manufacturers and the energy companies and equipment manufacturers?

www.washingtonpost.com

