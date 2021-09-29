CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to protect vulnerable autistic adults during the coronavirus pandemic

By Whitney Schott
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus challenges efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to protect the vulnerable among us — especially adults with autism, intellectual disability or mental health diagnoses. These individuals are at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and having severe complications from it because of their living situations and co-occurring health conditions.

