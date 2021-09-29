Hurricane Sam intensifies with 145 mph winds

Hurricane Sam maintained its Category 4 strength but with increased winds of 145 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Sam’s intensity is forecast to begin a slow decline Saturday as it encounters cooler water temperatures and storm-shredding wind shear, but until then it is forecast to remain a powerful major hurricane.

If Sam holds to its major hurricane status for the next three days as forecast, meaning Category 3 or above, “Sam will be only the fourth Atlantic hurricane to form on or after Sept. 23 and be a major hurricane for seven or more days,” according to Colorado State University hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach. The other hurricanes were Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Great Charleston in 1893, and Hurricane 7 in 1878.

Sam, the fourth major hurricane of 2021, is expected to maintain its movement to the northwest and speed up, then head north Friday then northeast, turning it well away from Florida and the Caribbean, but bringing it closer to Bermuda.

Though Hurricane Sam remains out over open water, it has the potential to create life-threatening surf and rip currents that could reach the U.S. East Coast this week, impacting Florida north to New York.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sam was about 900 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 12 mph, with its hurricane-force winds extending 65 miles from its center.

A tropical storm watch could be in effect for Bermuda on Thursday.

Potentially life-threatening surf and rip currents from Hurricane Sam’s swells will reach Bermuda and the Bahamas in the next day before spreading to the east coast of the U.S. this weekend, the center said.

Sam was the fifth storm this season — along with Elsa, Grace, Ida and Larry — to undergo rapid intensification, meaning that its top winds increased by 35 mph or more within 24 hours. On Saturday, it swiftly intensified from a Category 2 hurricane to a Category 4. On Sunday, Sam’s maximum sustained winds were less than 10 mph from the minimum threshold for a Category 5 hurricane.

With Tropical Storm Victor emerging, if one more storm forms this season — Wanda — experts say 2021 will rank third in the record books for the number of named storms generated in one hurricane season.

Wanda is the last remaining storm name for 2021. Any subsequent storms would be named using an overflow list , which includes Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma and Heath.