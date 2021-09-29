CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

Update: Northern Michigan Football Conference superintendents reject 4 Big North schools' application

By Brendan Quealy bquealy@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAYLING — Changes are coming to the Northern Michigan Football Conference. But they won’t be the ones many were expecting. Superintendents from the 20 K-12 public school districts that make up the NMFC met Tuesday in Grayling to discuss applications from Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey to join the league starting with the 2022 football season. The four Big North Conference schools are in search of a new home after it was announced Traverse City Central and Traverse City West high schools will join the Saginaw Valley League next season.

