Cayuga County, NY

Alvarez: Girl Scouts offering membership deal for new troops

By Jaime Alvarez Special to The Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is holding a special fall membership drive through Oct. 15 to encourage new troop formation across its territory spanning 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania, including Cayuga County. The promotion is available to brand-new members forming Girl Scout troops of two co-leaders and two girls (at minimum). As an added bonus, any new troops formed with two new co-leaders will also be gifted a special new troop starter kit valued at $100 (in addition to the council-provided training and support that all troop leaders receive).

