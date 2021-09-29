Ascent of NFL focus of BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing noncredit course

Westminster College inducted a new class into the Titan Sports Hall of Fame. Among the field to be inducted are Lawrence County products Jennifer Emery Garella, John Izzo and Caitlin Lehberger Smith. Emery Garella is part of the 2020 class that was put on hold last year because of the pandemic. Izzo and Lehberger Smith were honored for the 2021 class. JENNIFER EMERY GARELLA Emery Garella is a Laurel High graduate. She was a four-time all-Presidents’ Athletic Conference selection in softball who earned First Team recognition on three separate occasions (2007, 2008, 2009) — she earned all-PAC Second Team in 2010. Emery also was named ECAC Division III South Region First Team in 2007. Emery holds the school record for most career home runs (20) and RBIs (128). She also is second all-time for season records in hits (55), doubles (15), runs batted in (37), and batting average (.455). Emery, a two-time Team MVP, was top-2 on the team in batting average in three out of her four seasons and batted over .300 in every season. Emery was named to 60th Anniversary All-PAC and the 2010s All-Decade Softball Teams. She is a 2010 graduate. JOHN IZZO Izzo is a Union graduate. He captured all-PAC recognition all four years for the Titans’ baseball team, including First Team as a senior. In addition, Izzo was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Mideast Region and the ECAC Division III All-Region Teams. Izzo holds six career school records — home runs (26), runs batted in (124), doubles (39), runs scored (121), hits (185), and at-bats (509). In his all-PAC First Team campaign, Izzo paced the Titans in RBIs (33), home runs (6), and slugging percentage (.637), while tying a team-high in runs scored (34) and doubles (12), to go along with a .415 batting average. As a junior, Izzo led Westminster in slugging percentage (.619), runs scored (44), doubles (12, tied a career-high), and total bases (96) — his 43 RBIs and 9 home runs that season were career-highs. In only his second year, Izzo led the Titans in slugging percentage (.622) and triples (4). A four-year letterwinner, Izzo was named Team Co-Captain as a senior. Izzo is a 2009 graduate. CAITLIN LEHBERGER SMITH Lehberger Smith is a Wilmington product. She competed in women’s swimming and diving. Lehberger Smith earned a total of 13 All-America honors (nine All-America and four Honorable Mention) — the most in NCAA Division III school-history women or men. Her nine All-America honors (top-8 finish at NCAAs) are tied for fourth most all-time in the enriched school history women or men (including NAIA and NCAA Division II). She was a two-time PAC Swimmer of the Year (2010, 2012) and a four-time All-PAC First Team selection. Lehberger, who qualified for NCAA Nationals every year, had her most memorable performance at the 2012 NCAA Division III Championships as she earned a school-record two runner-up finishes with school-record times in both the 100 breaststroke (1:02.57) and 200 breaststroke (2:15.86). Lehberger was the program’s first female to score individual points at the NCAA Division III Championships, including a school-record (for women or men) 50 points as a senior. Lehberger capped off the 2012 NCAA Championships with a sixth-place finish in the 200 individual medley for All-America honors, marking the third-straight year she earned three top-8 All-America finishes at the NCAA Championships. Lehberger’s 2010 All-America performance was the program’s first-ever NCAA Division III honor (first since 1994 when Westminster was an NAIA school). She is one of only two Titan female swimmers to earn All-America since Westminster joined NCAA Division III. Lehberger finished her historic career as a school-record eleven-time PAC individual champion, while achieving an unprecedented feat for any female swimmer or diver of winning the same event (200 individual medley) all fours years. She holds nine school records (five individual and four relay) and four Westminster Natatorium records — both program bests for amount of records (she held 11 school records upon graduation). She also still holds three PAC Meet records. Lehberger was a two-time College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Academic All-American and a two-time Nicholson Swimmer Scholar-Athlete recipient. Lehberger is a 2012 graduate.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO