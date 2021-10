Last week, Jordan and Sara Janak and family of Phillips lost their home and all of its contents in a house fire, escaping only with the clothes they were wearing at the time. The family of seven is currently staying in Prentice and needs everything, including food, clothing, household items and financial assistance. A collection site for donated items is located at the Red Apple Center in Phillips. Julia McDonald Pearson of Prentice is also collecting donations; she can be contacted at (715) 922-0070. A Jordan and Sara Janak Fire Fund bank account has been set up at the Community Financial Bank, 450 Center St., Prentice.

PHILLIPS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO