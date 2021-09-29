What's Up in Grafton for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Walk in Williams Woods: Oct. 2, 1 p.m. (rain date Oct. 3). Park at the trail head on Brigham Hill Road, one mile after Rose Lane. Children age 10 and under and their adult GGC members and Land Trust members are invited to a one-hour hike along a trail, exploring the wonders of nature. Everyone should dress for the weather. Boots, sun screen and insect repellant are recommended. To register, contact Rebecca at 774-217-0439. Free.