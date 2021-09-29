CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grafton, MA

What's Up in Grafton for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6

thegraftonnews.com
 9 days ago

Walk in Williams Woods: Oct. 2, 1 p.m. (rain date Oct. 3). Park at the trail head on Brigham Hill Road, one mile after Rose Lane. Children age 10 and under and their adult GGC members and Land Trust members are invited to a one-hour hike along a trail, exploring the wonders of nature. Everyone should dress for the weather. Boots, sun screen and insect repellant are recommended. To register, contact Rebecca at 774-217-0439. Free.

www.thegraftonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Weather#S Club#Flea Markets#Ggc#Land Trust#Grafton Schools#Powerschool#Farmers Market#Grafton Municipal Center#Riverbend Farm#Blackstone River Watershe
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uxbridge, MA
City
Grafton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
North Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy