Views: A visit to Joe's Place on Shrewsbury Street

There are some special places in town that are uniquely Grafton. Swirls & Scoops, Pepperoni Express and Doughnut Star among them. Lucky from Pepperoni Express has been making good pizza and subs for area residents for many years. Every summer season, high school and college kids scoop or swirl, depending on your preference for hard or soft ice cream, to earn money for college. And the hard-working family at Donut Star simply make the best doughnuts this side of Worcester.