Marvin Winans Sr. had great news for his congregation at Perfecting Church. The gospel singer and bishop announced he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend. Who is Marvin Winans Sr.’s wife-to-be? Deneen Carter has been by his side in public for years now and Winans’ followers are familiar with her. But their relationship is still very low-key and there isn’t much known about who Deneen Carter is. So we reveal more about her background here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO