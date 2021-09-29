Views: Chief's Column -- Look out for chimney cleaner scams
I recently received a call from a company offering a very good deal on having my chimney cleaned. The company was from out of state, but stated they were working in the area. I was going to have someone come over, but I then remembered speaking with some friends who told me that they knew people who had been scammed from an out-of-state chimney sweep company. Do you have any information regarding chimney cleaning and repair scams?www.thegraftonnews.com
Comments / 0