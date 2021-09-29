CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter County, FL

Restaurant inspections for Sumter County and The Villages, Sept. 20-25

Daily Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are recent restaurant inspection reports for Sumter County — from Sep. 20 to Sep. 25 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

www.dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Sumter County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Sumter County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Sumter County, FL
Government
City
Webster, FL
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Preparation#Food Safety#Cooking#Coffee#Food Storage Container#Food Drink#Taqueria Los Indios

Comments / 0

Community Policy