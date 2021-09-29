CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Development Center in Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

By Agustina Coulleri
ArchDaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitor Center, Landscape Architecture, Community Center. Text description provided by the architects. The CDC Community Development Center is an architectural complex where a series of social assistance services are offered, which favor the welfare and social participation of the population, through programs that promote a better organization and interrelation of the community. Through the CDC it is possible to contribute to the integral development of families and communities, from a perspective of gender, through programs for indigenous peoples and vulnerable groups, contributing to the improvement of public safety and the conservation of the environment, through the education of the population.

www.archdaily.com

redlakenationnews.com

URBAN COMMUNITY SERVICES DEVELOPER - FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES

(Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog) Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families that is supportive and understanding of individual, family, and community needs; engaging families through a strength-based lens that is family centered, respects the dignity and worth of families, and promotes respect and self-determination. This position is responsible for identifying service needs and implementing Medicaid services to the Red Lake Nation community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. This position will collaborate with existing Ombimindwaa programming in the urban area to work with families to garner feedback, implementing a strategic plan for program development. Reports to Director, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ.
ADVOCACY
hillcityprevailernews.com

City: No activity in community center

The pickleball, karate and other activities that fell silent in the multipurpose room of what was to be Custer Community Center will remain that way. At the Oct. 4 meeting of Custer City Council, the council put down any talk of resuming those activities in the center, saying it is too much of an insurance liability issue after the room was heavily damaged by an arson fire juveniles started in the building six months ago.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Char-Koosta News

Community space under construction by Arlee Community Center

ARLEE — The Arlee walking path in the bowl created by gravel excavation many, many years ago is a diamond in the rough. It is located next to the Arlee Community Center on Powwow Road and the walking path is an ad hoc addition to the fitness center. The Arlee...
ARLEE, MT
#Cdc#Community Service#Tapachula#Urban Areas#Visitor Center#Landscape Architecture#Community Center
therealdeal.com

De Blasio commits $90M more to rebuild Chinatown community center

Last January, just days before the Lunar New Year, a fire broke out at 70 Mulberry Street in Chinatown. The publicly owned building was devastated, forcing out the five local nonprofits who were its tenants. That July, Mayor de Blasio committed $80 million to help rebuild the structure. Today, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rebusinessonline.com

Enterprise Community Development Reopens $51M Affordable Housing Community in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Enterprise Community Development (ECD) has reopened Randle Hill Apartments, a $51 million affordable housing property in Washington, D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood that was recently renovated. The property includes 195 apartments, including 20 set aside for formerly homeless individuals and families. Located at 3300 6th St. SE, Randle...
WASHINGTON, DC
moline.il.us

Community Survey for Community Development Block Grant

City of Moline Community Survey for Community Development Block Grant. CDBG Entitlement Program. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program provides grants to entitled cities and counties to develop viable urban communities for low and moderate income persons. As an entitled community each year the City receives approximately $812,530.00 in Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. These funds can be used for eligible activities in the areas of housing, economic development, public facilities, social services, and planning. All funded activities must meet one of the following national objectives: assisting low and moderate income households; eliminating or preventing slums or blight; or responding to an urgent need. Your input helps provide insight on what is important to our community. Please take the survey at one of the links below.
MOLINE, IL
News Break
Politics
callnewspapers.com

Reader is skeptical that proposed development will meet community needs

It’s interesting to read the news and editorial coverage of the proposed development known as “The Residences at Tesson Ridge.” Members of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice have just launched a new initiative called “Hold The Door Open.” While we applaud the efforts of the developer and St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas to host an open meeting at the site of the proposed development, we are skeptical about whether a proposed development like this will truly meet the needs of the community.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Juan Record

New community center in Monument Valley

A resident of Monument Valley has opened a new community center in August to provide support to her community. The TséBii’Ndzisgaii Community Center opened earlier this year under the direction of 24-year-old Shandiin Herrera. Herrera grew up in Monument Valley, UT and graduated from Monument Valley High in Kayenta, AZ...
OLJATO-MONUMENT VALLEY, UT
NBC San Diego

Park de la Cruz Community Center Opens in City Heights

The Park de la Cruz Community Center officially opened in City Heights Saturday. Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera and the San Diego Parks Foundation honored the new community center with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 33,000 square foot facility features a public gymnasium, recreation room and a number...
SAN DIEGO, CA
963xke.com

Amani receives funding to develop a family justice center

ALLEN. CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Amani Family Services has received a $50,000 grant from St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to help develop a multicultural family justice center in 2021-2022. Amani’s board of directors approved the creation of the family justice center earlier this year, as part of its 2021-2024 Strategic Plan.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Mission Local

Developments in Development: ‘monster homes’ and a more visible Mayan community

Beware! According to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, “monster homes” are encroaching Dolores Heights. Hide the kids!. So months ago, Mandelman proposed a solution. The ordinance states that if you want to build a single family home larger than 2,500 square feet — which would appear to be the gateway to monstrosity — you need special permission. Same goes if you want to expand a single unit by more than 2,500 square feet, or if you want to expand a unit by more than half of the original floor area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PennLive.com

Developers bringing new housing, a community center to midtown hear from neighbors

A new Midtown development is getting closer to existence, as the developers hosted an event Saturday to get feedback from residents and future neighbors. The company Harrisburg Commercial Interiors hosted the event at noon at the site of the project, 1629 N 3rd St. Residents had the opportunity to connect with the lead developer, and ask questions about the upcoming redevelopment phases.
HARRISBURG, PA
theweektoday.com

Community center path opens for walkers

MARION — After about a month and a half of construction, the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center’s new walking path is open for all to take a stroll. The 200-meter path, opened to the public on Sept. 24, follows the inside perimeter of the community center lawn, passing by the front of the building and VFW monument.
POLITICS
newschannel20.com

Local experts and community leaders address housing disparities in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Community leaders and experts held a webinar on Wednesday about the housing challenges in Springfield. This was part of a series through the University of Illinois Springfield and the Citizens Club of Springfield called Confronting Inequities. Wednesday's webinar focused on housing disparities within the community. They...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
idahobusinessreview.com

Glaser appointed to Community Development Advisory Board

MoFi President Dave Glaser has been appointed to the Community Development Advisory Board by President Joe Biden. The board advises the director of the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The CDFI Fund’s mission is to expand economic opportunity for underserved people and communities by supporting the growth of community development lenders, investors and financial service providers. MoFi is a nonprofit CDFI operating across Idaho with an office in Boise. Glaser has worked for the organization since 2007. He is also a member of the U.S. Bank Community Advisory Committee, the Columbia Bank Community Advisory Panel and the Mission Lender Working Group Steering Committee and previously served on the board of the Opportunity Finance Network.
BOISE, ID
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Campti Community Development Center operating After-School Feeding Program

The Campti Community Development Center is now operating its After-School Feeding Program for children ages 3-18. Meal service is “grab-N-go” Monday thru Thursday from 2-3:30 pm. Parents must complete the applications. They are available on site. Parents or guardians may pick up meals for the children during the time specified.
CAMPTI, LA
smilepolitely.com

Apply for an Urbana Arts Grant

Interested in applying for an Urbana Arts Grant? The application is now available, and due by January 16th. There are different tiers (starting with grants of $500), so no matter the size of your Urbana-based-public-arts project, there is a grant that might be appropriate. Details are below, and you can apply online.
URBANA, IL

