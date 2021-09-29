Community Development Center in Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana
Visitor Center, Landscape Architecture, Community Center. Text description provided by the architects. The CDC Community Development Center is an architectural complex where a series of social assistance services are offered, which favor the welfare and social participation of the population, through programs that promote a better organization and interrelation of the community. Through the CDC it is possible to contribute to the integral development of families and communities, from a perspective of gender, through programs for indigenous peoples and vulnerable groups, contributing to the improvement of public safety and the conservation of the environment, through the education of the population.
