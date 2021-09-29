Community Development Center in Tapachula / Laboratorio de Acupuntura Urbana

City of Moline Community Survey for Community Development Block Grant. CDBG Entitlement Program. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Entitlement Program provides grants to entitled cities and counties to develop viable urban communities for low and moderate income persons. As an entitled community each year the City receives approximately $812,530.00 in Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. These funds can be used for eligible activities in the areas of housing, economic development, public facilities, social services, and planning. All funded activities must meet one of the following national objectives: assisting low and moderate income households; eliminating or preventing slums or blight; or responding to an urgent need. Your input helps provide insight on what is important to our community. Please take the survey at one of the links below.

MOLINE, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO