All UltFone Software is Now Compatible with iPhone 13

Accent your smartphone with the Moment Case for iPhone 13. Featuring a soft-to-the-touch, high-strength polycarbonate and TPU exterior, this accessory feels comfortable to hold. All the while, it features a grippy material to minimize damage. In fact, it offers a 6-foot drop protection to cushion your phone upon impact. The inside of this case has a microfiber lining to protect your phone from scratches during everyday use. Moreover, the Moment Case for iPhone 13 is compatible with the brand’s mounts for MagSafe, so you can display your phone anywhere. Designed with built-in magnets, it’s MagSafe compatible, so you can charge your phone without removing the case. Finally, it’s available in a variety of colors—black, indigo blue, olive, and yellow—to allow your personality to shine.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO