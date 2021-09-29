CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: The perils of ‘missing white woman syndrome’

By Northern Star Editorial Board
northernstar.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJelani Day, a 25-year-old of Bloomington, Ill., went missing Aug. 25, and a month later, his body was found. Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old of North Port, Fla., was reported missing Sept. 11 and was found within the span of a week. Of these two cases, only one has become a national news story. Petito’s case is more familiar in society’s collective consciousness due to what has been named “missing white woman syndrome.”

