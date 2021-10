When Kevin Fountaine heard the Giants gave Isaiah Wilson his next (and maybe last) shot in the NFL, he felt optimistic. Not because they lack a long-term answer at right tackle. Nothing to do with on-field opportunities and everything to do with Wilson — who was mixed up with drugs and arrested on a DUI after a high-speed police chase as an NFL rookie — returning close to his roots as a Brooklyn native who starred under Fountaine’s coaching at Poly Prep.

