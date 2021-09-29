CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.K.’s Energy Crisis Is an Opportunity for Batteries

By Liam Denning
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Hoarding is how we maintain civilization and also how we end it. A good example of the latter is on display in the U.K., where the keep-calm-and-carry-on brigade have devolved into filling plastic water bottles with flammable fuel. Similar to the more daredevil plastic-bag fillers who sprung up stateside during the Colonial Pipeline hack, Brits pre-emptively topping up tanks on reports of fuel shortages help to foster the very thing they fear most.

