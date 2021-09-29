CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How Big Tech monopoly made smart speakers dumber

By Geoffrey A. Fowler
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently moved into a new home. But before I can get settled, I have to install a tech monopoly. Is it an Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri home?. Like a growing number of American homes, mine will be a smart home. Maybe you don’t think of yours as “smart” just yet, but this year alone, America will get 100 million more connected home gadgets like talking speakers, video doorbells, learning thermostats, robot vacuums and programmable lights. The “Jetsons” life has never been closer.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Smart Speaker-Disabling Cases

The widespread popularity of smart speakers has led to many consumers becoming weary of the technology product listening in on their conversations, so the Hive Security acoustic insulator has been developed to offer a solution. The unit works by being positioned wherever the smart speaker is and having the technology...
ELECTRONICS
Radio Business Report

Opinion: Smart Speakers Require Smart Speech

In the words of veteran Boston-area radio programming and marketing pro Clark Smidt, “Speakers become smart when they say the right words or play the best music. Who’s at the controls? This very question could make the difference between having a consumer call up a personality-free playlist on a streaming audio service, or your radio station’s easily accessible audio stream.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker has voice control even when the music’s loud

Control your speaker with your voice when you have the Marshall Stanmore II Voice smart speaker. This sleek gadget comes in two styles, one with Amazon Alexa and the other with Google Assistant. Both offer hands-free control, allowing you to adjust your music while you cook dinner or type away at the computer. What’s more, with the far-field voice recognition, Alexa can still hear you even if you’re across the room and the music is loud. And, of course, it works with your smart home. Use the Action II Voice to manage Alexa or Google Assistant interfaces on your TV, lights, thermostats, and more. Furthermore, this speaker provides endless possibilities for listening from popular streaming services. Additionally, you can build a multiroom sound system on enabled devices, playing different music in each room or filling the house with the same song.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Celeb-Themed Smart Speakers

Amazon has released a limited edition 'Amazon Echo Studio' dressed in Billi Eilish's latest album artwork taken from 'Happier Than Ever.'. Clearly, the 'Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio' is targeted towards fans of the musician, offering them a version of Amazon's largest Echo smart speaker that doubles as a decorative piece for their homes. In addition to featuring the album artwork, the speaker comes with a six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Alexa
bloomberglaw.com

Using Tech to Fight Big Tech

Antitrust law originated in the U.S. as a tool of economic democracy to tackle the threat of a private company controlling the most critical U.S. industry—oil. Today, it is said that data is the new oil, and Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple (collectively Big Tech) is the new antitrust threat to the U.S. economic democracy.
BUSINESS
Stuff.tv

JLab’s clip-on speakers transform your favourite frames into smart glasses for £50

Smart glasses might add tech to your face, but what if you’re fond of your current frames? Don’t ditch those long-serving sunnies: add JLab’s attachments to the arms for a wireless audio upgrade. Equipped with simple clips which hook onto the temples of your specs, the JBuds Frames should fit wayfarers and aviators alike. Each add-on harbours a 16mm speaker driver that – working together via Bluetooth – promises to deliver solid audio with optional bass boost. An open-ear design means you’ll hear every compliment from passersby, while call controls and built-in mics make it easy to field enquiries from style scouts. Endurance isn’t an issue either, with an eight-hour play time plus IPX4 waterproofing to see you through summer showers. When it’s time to change your goggles? Simply swap the JBuds over to your new eyewear. And at £50 a pair, they shouldn’t leave you squinting at an empty bank account.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Speakers#Big Tech#Smart Thermostat#Smart Home#American
Fortune

Big Tech is leaking like a sieve

Silicon Valley businesses can't seem to hold onto their secrets. Facebook, while exceptionally embattled, isn't alone in its struggles. Apple has suffered constant leaks related to upcoming products, like the iPhone 13. In addition to the secret-spillage, litigation from workers is flying. In August, an Apple senior engineering program manager filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board that alleges workplace harassment. Another employee, a software engineer, followed suit soon after with a complaint that the iPhone maker has been suppressing labor organization.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Best smart speaker Black Friday 2021 deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As the Black Friday shopping event closes in, you may be making plans to buy all the tech products you've been eyeing, at their lowest price. In this case, the tech products we'll be focusing on are smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Sonos and IKEA made some great changes to the Symfonisk table lamp speaker

IKEA and Sonos have revealed a new version of their Symfonisk lamp speaker, upgrading it with more flexibility around design and more choices for bases and shades. The original Symfonisk table lamp was launched in the first wave of Sonos and IKEA’s collaboration back in 2019, effectively combining a connected speaker in the base with a simple lamp on top.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
TheConversationAU

Australia’s competition watchdog says Google has a monopoly on online advertising — but how does it work?

In the pre-digital world, advertising was largely carried by print media, radio and television. Today, digital advertising has surpassed those channels, pervading our desktops and laptops, smartphones, tablets and a variety of other internet-connected devices. And perhaps the biggest player in the online advertising space is Google. Australia’s competition watchdog,...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Research: Smart TV & speaker adoption rose in pandemic

Parks Associates has announced the release of its latest Consumer Insights Dashboard, a new ongoing service that analyses the firm’s quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households to track consumer adoption of home devices and services. The research reveals that among the most commonly adopted CE device categories, smart TVs...
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

Can Amplitude Compete With Big Tech

Amplitude distinguishes itself with a focus on product rather than marketing. It values the addressable market in the emerging digital optimization space at $37 billion. Execution, rather than competition, is the key to the company's success. Digital optimization specialist Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) became the latest cloud stock to make a splash...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: What offers can we expect?

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has begun. In less than two months, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day sales event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has today blossomed into a weekend-long event and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. Soon enough, we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Sonos deals: Get great home audio at a discount

If you’ve used a Sonos speaker before, you know how great they are. Not only are Sonos speakers well-designed, but they also sound awesome, plus they’re available for all kinds of listening situations. Just want multi-room audio? Or perhaps you’re looking for a soundbar? Or speakers you can take around the house? Sonos has you covered in all of those situations. Black Friday, this year, falls on November 26 — so it will be a while before we actually get Black Friday deals. As the event approaches, however, we’re expecting a range of deals from all kinds of retailers, including the likes...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 16 Best Smart Plugs To Buy in 2021

A smart plug is a tiny investment you can make to turn ordinary lights and small appliances in your home into smart appliances. With smart plugs, you can control the devices that are plugged into them, such as a lamp or a flat iron, from your smartphone. And since many have built-in Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit integration, you can even control your regular appliances with your voice. Controlling your lights and devices without having to manually walk over and touch them is really only a small piece of the pie. Many of the smart apps associated with each plug...
CELL PHONES
SPY

These Are the Best Alexa Smart Blinds for Your Home

Considering all the smart home technology on the market right now, it’s not entirely surprising something as simple as your blinds can be intelligent, too. Whether you want to retract, extend, open, tilt, or close altogether, Alexa Smart Blinds (that’s to say, blinds you control through voice commands on an Amazon Alexa device or through a smart app) are a great way to automate your home with ease. Alexa smart blinds are still pretty new, but there are already some great options if you’re looking to make the switch. Across a handful of styles, including rollers or zebra-style, totally custom installs...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy