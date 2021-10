Letter: Are they refusing to go back to work?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nearly ½ of all US businesses report unfilled job openings it is at a record height more than double the historical average @ 10.9 million job openings. Just 5.3 million shy of what pre-pandemic openings were. With the National unemployment rate at 5.2% and NC higher at 5.7%, Performance Staffing Solutions has been helping businesses locate and hire highly-qualified employees for over 14 years. Jamie Daniell owner/CEO of Performance Staffing Solutions has more on the problems and solutions of getting people back to work. The science of locating and hiring good candidates has completely shifted since Covid-19. We all are aware that base salaries and pay have increased significantly as employers jockey to get employees to re-enter the work force at their company versus going to another. While these pay increases were happening across the board it began to give employees the opportunity to leave one company or industry and jump to another leaving deficits at companies that have not seen job openings in years. Secondly, while the 300$ Federal Top-Up to state benefits was suspended at the beginning of September, you still have many that are not willing to re-enter the workforce due to their thoughts and fear of the Covid-19. Lastly, the exit of the remainder of the baby boomer that have taken an early retirement left a vacuum. This exit was exacerbated by the Corona virus, as well as less and less new generations entering the workforce. It is time to re-calibrate the hiring process.

