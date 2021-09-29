CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Letter: Are they refusing to go back to work?

By CASSIDY JENSEN -
Concord Monitor
 9 days ago

Why have some people not returned to work to take the many jobs open? Comments come from politicians, neighbors, just about anyone suggesting they just don’t want to work. I would really like the facts and the only way to get those is by talking to the people who are maligned as lazy or whom we assume are on the public dole. Now that the relief checks have gone away, what causes these jobs to go unfilled? Do those who have not returned to work have access to public dollars? I don’t think so, but I certainly should not assume.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Concord Monitor

Our Turn: Thank you, low wage workers

We write to you today because we want to say “thank you” for all your hard work, especially over the last two years. When COVID-19 broke out, you stepped up for your community at risk of your own health and well-being. Your numbers included teenagers, senior citizens, working moms, disabled individuals and others who put themselves at risk to go to work.
ECONOMY
INFORUM

Letter: Special session should focus on working families

With the upcoming special session, the North Dakota Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum must consider assisting working families with wrap-around benefits to fully address the workforce availability problem. With additional funds coming from the federal government from the pandemic, we need to think strategically about making the most of these...
WCNC

Getting Americans back to work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nearly ½ of all US businesses report unfilled job openings it is at a record height more than double the historical average @ 10.9 million job openings. Just 5.3 million shy of what pre-pandemic openings were. With the National unemployment rate at 5.2% and NC higher at 5.7%, Performance Staffing Solutions has been helping businesses locate and hire highly-qualified employees for over 14 years. Jamie Daniell owner/CEO of Performance Staffing Solutions has more on the problems and solutions of getting people back to work. The science of locating and hiring good candidates has completely shifted since Covid-19. We all are aware that base salaries and pay have increased significantly as employers jockey to get employees to re-enter the work force at their company versus going to another. While these pay increases were happening across the board it began to give employees the opportunity to leave one company or industry and jump to another leaving deficits at companies that have not seen job openings in years. Secondly, while the 300$ Federal Top-Up to state benefits was suspended at the beginning of September, you still have many that are not willing to re-enter the workforce due to their thoughts and fear of the Covid-19. Lastly, the exit of the remainder of the baby boomer that have taken an early retirement left a vacuum. This exit was exacerbated by the Corona virus, as well as less and less new generations entering the workforce. It is time to re-calibrate the hiring process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Teachers refusing to be vaccinated should be fired

Regarding “Teachers turn to US Supreme Court over NYC vaccine mandate” (Sept. 30): For the 30 years that I taught, fully vaccinated under my schools’ strict guidelines, teaching was considered a selfless profession. It required safeguarding children during fire and tornado drills, protecting children from bullies, and being brave enough to calm down a potentially violent student.
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Matyas must go

I read the three Letters to the Editor today (Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021) and couldn’t agree more with each. Our Solano Covid-19 numbers are bad and getting worse. Our esteemed Dr. Bela Matyas has been on the wrong side of solving the Covid crisis in our county since day one.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Rights go both ways

Our mayor readily admits he is not a doctor, and I would venture that he is probably not much of a businessman, either. Early on, as a wannabe politician, he made the self-serving political decision of leaving any COVID-related decisions up to individual choices while taking absolutely no measurable action to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Anchorage. Yet now he feels qualified to criticize hospital officials for their choices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox News

Hundreds of Michigan health care workers quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

One of Michigan's largest health care systems says approximately 400 of its workers have quit rather than get a required COVID-19 vaccine. Henry Ford Health System confirmed Tuesday that about 1% of its workforce left their job at the hospital over its mandate to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Another 1,900 - or about 6% of the workforce - were granted religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine.
MICHIGAN STATE
Concord Monitor

Letter: Compensate our disabled veterans fairly

Our disabled veterans are grossly under-compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). That was 103 years ago. Where is it?. In...
PennLive.com

Refuse Refusers | PennLive letters

Unvaccinated COVID patients are filling hospital beds and ICUs, requiring the full attention of doctors and nurses, while using valuable, specialized medical equipment and expensive medications. Meanwhile, people with other serious medical conditions are being turned away or face lengthy delays and extended pain and suffering. There’s a simple solution....
Beaver County Times

Letter: Workplaces go beyond for deserving workers

As a very longtime parent advocate, I wish to express a special thank you to many employment places that will hire and train individuals with intellectual disabilities. Some will go further and those with physical disabilities as well. I personally think it is the right thing to do because in...
Concord Monitor

Letter: Preserve ACA subsidies

When Congress passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) more than a decade ago, the door was opened for millions of Americans to access affordable health care. But the benefits to our health care system created by the ACA are not guaranteed to last forever and Republicans have tried repeatedly to “repeal and replace” the legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24,260,000 Americans — or 9.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy