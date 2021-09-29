Letter: Thanks for supporting family planning funding
NH Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington voted in the best interest of Granite Staters by supporting family planning funding for reproductive health care providers and I want to express my appreciation for that action. She went against the majority of the Executive Council, who decided to dismantle the Family Planning Program by defunding three reproductive health providers, including Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.www.concordmonitor.com
