Letter: Thanks for supporting family planning funding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO