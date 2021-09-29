East Texas health officials warn of COVID-19, flu season 'twin pandemic'
With flu season coming up and some cases already appearing, East Texas hospital officials are urging residents to be especially vigilant. First, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states the main difference between COVID-19 and the flu is what causes the infection. COVID-19 is caused by infection with the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and the flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. There are many types of flu, but flu A and B viruses are responsible for seasonal flu.www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
