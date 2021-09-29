Adjust Partner Benchmarks Report Shows App Economy Growing Worldwide, With Growth Factors Differing Across Regions
Interactive Partner Benchmarks Report Includes Network, Market and Vertical Performance Insights for Data-Driven Mobile Marketers. Mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust today announced the results of a global interactive Partner Benchmarks report that shows the app economy is expanding worldwide, even as growth drivers vary by geography. The global study analyzed over 270 advertising networks with 6 billion paid installs from more than 5,000 apps, across nearly 250 countries and 12 verticals.martechseries.com
Comments / 0