CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Adjust Partner Benchmarks Report Shows App Economy Growing Worldwide, With Growth Factors Differing Across Regions

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractive Partner Benchmarks Report Includes Network, Market and Vertical Performance Insights for Data-Driven Mobile Marketers. Mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust today announced the results of a global interactive Partner Benchmarks report that shows the app economy is expanding worldwide, even as growth drivers vary by geography. The global study analyzed over 270 advertising networks with 6 billion paid installs from more than 5,000 apps, across nearly 250 countries and 12 verticals.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Pivotree to Lead Commerce Sessions at Winshuttle Engage 2021

As Platinum sponsor, Pivotree will lead two sessions exploring crucial areas of frictionless commerce, including cybersecurity and machine learning for master data management (MDM) Pivotree Inc., a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and upcoming speaking sessions at Winshuttle Engage 2021, the virtual Winshuttle User...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Crestron Strengthens the Hybrid Meeting Experience with Intelligent Video

Crestron Flex video conferencing platform adds support for Jabra and Huddly cameras, delivering intelligent video features and capabilities demanded in today’s work environment. Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, is enhancing the Crestron Flex platform with new intelligent video support from partners Jabra® and Huddly® to facilitate equitable and...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Circa’s New Product Helps Companies Track DEI Metrics

Circa is pleased to announce the launch of a new product, DEI Strategy, Analytics, and Engagement, powered by OurOffice. The SaaS-based solution is a cost-effective and efficient way to enhance workplace culture with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plan, powerful analytics, and a safe environment for employee voices. DEI Strategy, Analytics, and Engagement focuses on transforming workplace culture while driving business results through its all-in-one DEI turnkey solution.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Mobile#Mobile Marketing#Mobile Advertising#Partner Benchmarks#Ketch Secures#Ua#Marketing Technology News#Martech#Stackla Key#Apac#Applovin#Unity
martechseries.com

Mirakl Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Enterprise Marketplace Pioneer, Mirakl, Earns The Highest Score in Current Offering, Receiving Nine Differentiated Ratings. Mirakl, the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms Q4 2021 report. Marketing Technology News: SalonCentric to Offer Dedicated...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

CapabilitySource and BMO GAM Speak on Marketing Successes at Digital Marketing for Financial Services Summit

Leading financial services marketers benefited from two days of conversation and strategies to support modern digital marketing solutions in a regulated industry. CapabilitySource leadership shared recent successes and strategy insights at the Digital Marketing for Financial Services (DMFS) Midwest Summit. The company served as a gold sponsor and speaker at the virtual conference, which featured speakers from leaders of the industry such as Charles Schwab, Prudential, and CapabilitySource client, Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management (BMO GAM).
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

insightsoftware acquires Exago, Bolstering Market Leadership in Embedded Analytics

The acquisition of this embedded BI solution provider further empowers software teams to deliver compelling self-service analytics to their users. insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, announced today it has acquired Exago, a premier embedded BI solution providing leading companies with seamless integration for customer facing web applications. This acquisition further establishes Logi Analytics, a division of insightsoftware, and Exago’s common vision of simplifying the process for business professionals to access and manipulate their data, no matter their technical capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Market Research Innovator Staffs-Up for Another Year of Exponential Growth

InVibe Labs, a pioneer in the field of voice technology for market research, and recently included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the third year in a row, announced key promotions to resource their significant growth. Marketing Technology News: Nylas Wins Multiple Best Places to Work...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
martechseries.com

Two Thirds of Organizations Still Use Manual Search for Compliance with Trade and Export Controls

Latest Survey from Accuity, a LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Company, Reveals Contrasts in How Global Banks, Corporations and Non-Banking Financial Institutions Manage Trade and Export Compliance. Two-thirds of banks, corporations and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) still use search engines to comply with trade and export compliance regulations, according to Accuity, a...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Dailymotion Advertising Entrusts Monetisation of Its New Audio Format Exclusively to Targetspot

AudioValley, a world player in the high-growth area of digital audio, announces the signing of an exclusive agreement between its subsidiary Targetspot and Dailymotion Advertising for the commercialisation of its new audio roll advertising format, on four major markets. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Damien Mahoney, Co-founder and CEO...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InMarket Launches it’s Next Generation Lift Conversion Index® (LCI) Attribution Tool to Optimize and Manage Campaigns from Impression to Purchase

InMarket’s visit and sales attribution functionality-including incremental sales, sales lift and more-provide actionable intelligence and improved return-on-advertising spend. InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is launching the next generation of attribution with it’s enhanced Lift Conversion Index (LCI), offering a 360-degree view of a campaigns true...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Veritone Signs Exclusive Deal with MediaWorks to Provide AI-Driven Insights Into Advertising Performance

Veritone, Inc., creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today that MediaWorks has licensed Veritone Attribute, a leading AI-driven application providing real-time insights into data-driven advertising performance. As New Zealand’s leading radio and outdoor media company, MediaWorks’ network reaches more than 2.5 million weekly listeners and has more than 5,000 outdoor touchpoints nationwide.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Toch.ai Raises Close to $12 Million in Series A to Transform Digital Video Content Industry

AI Solution Addresses $224B+ Digital Video Content and Digital Video Ad Industry’s Biggest Pain Points: Manual Processes, Engagement and Monetization. Toch.ai, an AI-driven SaaS platform that is revolutionizing how some of the most respected broadcasters, entertainment companies, streaming apps, media platforms, and creators globally edit and present digital video content, today announced an $11.75 million Series A funding by Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Ventureast, Huashan Capital, 9 Unicorns, Anthill Ventures, Cathexis Ventures, SOSV, Artesian and Innoven Capital backed by (Temasek and United overseas bank). The funding will be used to scale up technology infrastructure and venture expansion into global markets with specific focus on the foreign markets.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and Flybits Partner to Provide Mobile Contextualized Card-linked Offers

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Zendesk Study Finds Customer Experience Maturity Leads to Business Resilience, Revenue Growth and Agent Retention

According to new research released today by Zendesk, Inc. in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), companies that have continued to invest in their customer experience (CX) over the past year are 10 times more likely to have maximized their resiliency during the pandemic and three times more likely to have grown their customer base year over year.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Hyper Anna, a Leading Cloud Platform for AI-driven Business Insights

Automated Analytics Meets Automated Insights to Drive Upskilling Initiatives and Better Business Outcomes, Unlocking Value Across the Enterprise. Alteryx, Inc the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zone·tv™ Announces Next-Gen Studio™ Offering

In a FAST-paced world, Studio enables media companies and operators to quickly enhance existing video services and create new offerings. Zone·tv announced the market release of its next-gen “Studio” cloud platform and brand – delivering a suite of A.I.-enhanced video programming & curation tools for FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV), AVOD and SVOD services.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

BuzzCast Secures $4.35M Seed Round to Integrate NFTs into Premium Virtual Events

Round led by blockchain visionary Ayre Ventures with participation from TheSyndicate.com. BuzzCast, the premium virtual events platform, today announced that it has closed a $4.35 million seed round that it will use to integrate NFTs into premium virtual events. The round was led by Ayre Ventures with participation from The Syndicate, a group of 9,000+ accredited investors led by Jason Calacanis.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MNI Targeted Media Survey Uncovers Marketers’ Significant Reliance On Social Media

Challenges traditional news sources and individual influencers for news, insights. MNI Targeted Media (MNI), a targeted media planning and buying company and a division of the Meredith Corporation, announced the results from a survey of marketers regarding the sources they rely on for business purposes. The survey found a majority preferred social media over traditional media and high-profile individuals with established digital presences.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Blip Releases SMB Trend Data with its Blip Marketplace Index

Actionable insights on small and medium-sized business sentiment, pricing and purchasing power. Blip announces availability of its Blip Marketplace Index (Blip MI), a proprietary index reflecting purchasing trends and sentiment on Blip’s out-of-home marketplace. It is derived from millions of data points across approximately 20,000 SMB billboard budgets. As broadcast...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy