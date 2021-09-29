Host your own live shopping event and make money from home

When I was a kid growing up, Friday night was pizza night. Rent a VHS tape, pick up a cheese pizza, drink a gallon of soda and cackle at the idea of ever doing homework again. As an adult, for a number of years I’d rather not add together, I spent Fridays serving pizza to families who had similar traditions. The popularity of pizza was never lost on me as a server at a pizza joint in a town with several independently owned pizzerias, but when the pandemic hit in March of 2020, I was reminded again how beloved a family tradition it is to eat flattened bread dough baked in a hot oven with sauce, mozzarella and various toppings. We lost all of our dine-in customers in the spring of 2020, but Friday nights remained just as busy, if not busier. We were actually selling way more pizzas.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO