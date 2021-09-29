CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niceville, FL

Lifting weights and spirits: Gym brings group classes, daycare to Niceville and Crestview

crestviewbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICEVILLE — Derek McGinnis can’t think of a better time to uplift people than post-2021. The owner of UpLifters Fitness Studio in Niceville and Crestview, a gym highlighting a boot camp style of circuit training and featuring child care, said he honed in on his mission to uplift people after the pandemic. He specifically wants to bring a sense of community to his Niceville location, which previously operated under a different name and different ownership, he said.

www.crestviewbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
crestviewbulletin.com

Clothing and shoes giveaway scheduled in Crestview

CRESTVIEW — The Concerned Citizens Group of Crestview will have a clothing and shoes give away. "Please come and get whatever you may need," a CCGC spokesperson stated. The give away is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at 247 S. Booker St., Crestview.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WISH-TV

New ‘Glutes 317’ gym brings unique experience to Indy fitness community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marla Rubalcava is bringing something new to the Indianapolis fitness community. “(It’s) nothing like a normal gym,” she said. “We are in four walls in a warehouse. It is an open-air facility, (meaning) we have no roof in the building. So, if it rains, we have done classes in the rain and you’re protected. If it’s hot, we have fans, and in the cold, we have heating elements.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thesewaneepurple.org

Thaddeus Warren: Lifting weights, to get rid of the weight

He steps up to the bar, grasping first with his right hand, and then with his left. He takes a deep breath in, lifts, screams, and lets go of the world for a little while. For about an hour every weekday, Thaddeus Warren (C’24) retreats from everyday student life in the Fowler Center weight room. He stacks on plate after plate until he’s ready to leave his workout and go back to the dullness of an average week day.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Niceville, FL
Niceville, FL
Lifestyle
Crestview, FL
Lifestyle
niceville.com

Niceville Library Friends offering membership savings this month

NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Friends of the Niceville Library is celebrating National Friends of the Libraries Week throughout the month of October with reduced-price memberships. This month a Friends annual family membership is $35, reduced from the regular price of $50. Additional membership levels are also available. Membership forms and...
NICEVILLE, FL
Morning Journal

Crestview Fall Homecoming

Crestview High School will crown its Fall 2021 Homecoming Queen prior to the football game at Rebel Stadium against LaBrae at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. From left, senior queen candidate Maci Shaffer, senior queen candidate Shelby Rambo, senior queen candidate Kayla Deily, junior attendant Breanna Mackall, sophomore attendant Selena Zuti, and freshman attendant Kiersten Burton. Submitted photo.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Crestview library upgrades check-out, adds café

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Public Library has come a long way since Bertha Henry started loaning books to the public out of her East Pine Avenue home in the 1940s. Now, several buildings and locations around the city later, the library’s current 19-year-old home on Commerce Drive has received some technological and physical upgrades.
CRESTVIEW, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Mellow Mushroom Destin holds fundraiser for Fore Her

DESTIN — In support of a much-loved restaurant operator battling breast cancer, Mellow Mushroom Destin, 960 Highway 98 E, will raise funds in October for the Northwest Florida breast cancer organization Fore Her. Throughout the month, the restaurant will donate 100 percent of all sales of its special “Pink Blossom''...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Daycare#Uplifters Fitness Studio#House#Nonmotorized
crestviewbulletin.com

What's that construction on E. John Sims in Niceville? A new Aldi grocery store!

NICEVILLE — City documents indicate a new Aldi grocery store is coming to Niceville. The proposed 20,442-square-foot grocery store will be at 2030 John Sims Parkway, nestled on a 2.07-acre lot between Wendy's and Jim 'N Nick's barbecue restaurant, according to documents filed with the Niceville Planning Commission. Ongoing site...
NICEVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy