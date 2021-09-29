Lifting weights and spirits: Gym brings group classes, daycare to Niceville and Crestview

He steps up to the bar, grasping first with his right hand, and then with his left. He takes a deep breath in, lifts, screams, and lets go of the world for a little while. For about an hour every weekday, Thaddeus Warren (C’24) retreats from everyday student life in the Fowler Center weight room. He stacks on plate after plate until he’s ready to leave his workout and go back to the dullness of an average week day.

