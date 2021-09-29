Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village, wound toddler

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police

RELIGION ・ 14 HOURS AGO