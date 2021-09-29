CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is proposing to tighten visa restrictions on members of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. The move comes in retaliation for what EU officials say is attempts by Belarus to use migrants to destabilize the 27-nation bloc. The commission said Wednesday that it wants member countries to consider suspending parts of a “visa facilitation agreement” with Belarus that entered into force in July 2020. The deal was aimed at improving contacts and drawing the former Soviet country closer to Europe. The proposal would hit Belarusian officials, including members of government, lawmakers, diplomatic delegations and top court representatives. It would increase travel red tape and require them to provide extra documents and pay more for visas.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc.France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune insisted that the move is an attack against the EU, while Luxembourg minister of Foreign and European affairs Jean Asselborn said Poland is “playing with fire."The head of the EU's executive branch, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is “deeply concerned" by the ruling and pledged a a swift analysis of its meaning before taking action. She also hinted...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
wkzo.com

Factbox-Why Polish court ruling is a crisis for EU, and what might happen next

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A ruling by Poland’s highest court challenging the supremacy of European Union law has plunged the EU into an existential crisis and raised questions about the eastern European country’s future in the bloc. How the drama will play out from here is far from clear. WHAT HAPPENED?
POLITICS
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Croatia admits violent migrant pushbacks, Greece to probe reports

Croatia on Friday confirmed violent migrant pushbacks as Greece promised to probe fresh reports of similar rights breaches on its border following pressure from the European Union. Investigations published Wednesday in several European media used video recordings and documents to show an alleged orchestrated campaign by special police units to forcibly turn back migrants arriving in Croatia, Greece and Romania. 
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Visas#A Visa#Eu#Ap#The European Commission#Belarusian#Soviet
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Serbian rights lawyer wins UN refugee agency award in Europe

Nearly a decade ago, an encounter with an Iranian family inspired Serbian lawyer Nikola Kovacevic to dedicate his career to the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers. Now Kovacevic says his quest has become more important than ever amid soaring anti-immigrant sentiment and populism in Europe.On Thursday, the 32-year-old human rights lawyer from Belgrade will formally receive a prestigious award for Europe from the U.N. refugee agency for assisting scores of people who fled their homes, including those being sent back and forth over the borders in the region.The first winner of UNHCR s regional Nansen Refugee Award from Serbia...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Polish court to rule which takes primacy: EU or Polish law

Poland’s constitutional court is to rule Thursday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.The ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal is expected to define the future of Poland’s already troubled relationship with the 27-member bloc in the key area of law and justice.The expected verdict comes after months of court proceedings in which representatives of the government, the president and the parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order....
LAW
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU leaders to reassure Balkans 6 as membership hopes stall

European Union leaders are gathering Wednesday to reassure six countries in the Balkans region that they could join the trading bloc one day if they meet its standards, but the presidents and prime ministers are unlikely to give any signal about when the nations might advance in their quests.Despite years of talk about the “European perspective” of Albania Bosnia Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, the EU has seen its progress on admitting them stall. Albania and North Macedonia have met the criteria to start talks, but all 27 countries must agree unanimously for the process to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland seeks to bolster border with new tech amid migrant influx

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland plans to strengthen its border with a system of motion sensors and cameras, modelling it on the Greek border with Turkey, its interior minister said in comments published on Monday, as it faces a large migrant influx from Belarus. In August, Poland began building a barbed...
TECHNOLOGY
wcn247.com

Germany urges humane treatment of migrants at Belarus border

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has called for the “humane” treatment of migrants at the European Union’s external border with Belarus. Thousands of people from Syria, Iraq and other conflict-ridden countries have traveled to Belarus in recent months in the hope of crossing into Poland. The 27-nation bloc has accused Belarus of helping the migrants in an effort to put pressure on the EU. At the same time, human rights groups have criticized Poland’s treatment of the migrants, who are pushed back to Belarus despite worsening weather conditions. The German government spokesman said Friday the top priority had to be to for migrants to "get the necessary support quickly, especially now when temperatures are dropping.”
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy