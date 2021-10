Hybrid work and back-to-work are topics on everyone’s minds right now, but when I watch and listen to people talking about them, I realize they are only getting half the story. They focus so much on location and logistics, and are blind to the true revolution that stands before them, which is a new opportunity for wholly productive and inclusive collaboration. We are now undergoing a people-focused transformation.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO