Wall Street got a shock in late February. Bookings at Norwegian Cruise Lines jumped 40% in the first two months of the year. More than 80% of the bookings were new, and in cash. In the weeks following, bookings for airlines, hotels and rental cars skyrocketed. Not long after, The New York Times reported that some of the largest universities in the United States were gearing up for in-person teaching and residence at a very large scale in the fall of 2021.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO