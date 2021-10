Most employees hate the annual performance evaluations. 66% of the employees were strongly dissatisfied with the performance evaluations they received in their organizations, according to a piece published in Harvard Business Review, citing a survey of Fortune 1,000 companies done by the Corporate Executive Board (CEB). What’s even more striking is that 65% of the employees believed that performance evaluations were not even relevant to their jobs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO