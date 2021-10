Crews are busy with suppression repair work on the Rough Patch Complex and the Jack Fire. An update from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team said as conditions allow, workers are completing an average of eight to ten miles of repair work daily. Crews are canvassing the fire area and are retrieving equipment from suppression work. There has been an influx of personnel this week as large equipment, drivers, operators and contractors are arriving to help with suppression repair.

1 DAY AGO