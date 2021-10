The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to journalists Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa.The pair, whose work has angered the rulers of Russia and the Philippines, were commended for “their courageous fight for freedom of expression”.Announcing the winners in Oslo on Friday, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen said: “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda.“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time.”Mr Muratov was one of...

