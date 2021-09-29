CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Tractor-trailer driver in fatal Story County crash involved in similar crashes in Minnesota, Wisconsin, records show

adelnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Martens and Jill Hougham met as student council members at Van Meter High School in the mid-1950s — he was a senior, she a freshman. They weren't high school sweethearts but started dating shortly after she graduated in 1960. They married three years later at a church in Jill's hometown of Booneville and spent most of the next six decades by each other's side.

www.adelnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
County
Story County, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Altoona, WI
Van Meter, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, IA
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, MN
City
Booneville, IA
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Story County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Van Meter, IA
City
Rochester, WI
Van Meter, IA
Accidents
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Obituaries
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Story County, IA
Obituaries
City
Des Moines, IA
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Distracted Driving#Wisconsin State Patrol#Accident#Van Meter High School#The Iowa State Patrol#The Des Moines Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy