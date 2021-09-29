CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cleveland Browns: 4 Vikings players to watch in Week 4

By Greg Newland
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns have another difficult NFC North opponent in Week 4 and must keep an eye on these four Vikings to get the win. The Cleveland Browns (2-1) will travel to Minnesota to play the (1-2) Vikings. Not only will this be another game the Browns should win, but it will also be a homecoming for our head coach, Kevin Stefanski, who spent over a decade with the Vikings in various offensive roles.

dawgpounddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings vs. Browns odds, line, live stream, how to watch: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) picked up their first win of 2021 last weekend at home against Seattle, 30-17. This Sunday, Minnesota will look to make it two-in-a-row in a tough matchup with the Cleveland Browns (2-1). The Browns are keeping pace in the competitive AFC North and dismantled the Chicago Bears last week, 26-6. Cleveland's rushing attack has been as potent as advertised once again this season, and the Browns have the second-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns vs. Vikings: Week 4 Need to Know

The Cleveland Browns will look to pick up their first road win of the 2021 season on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland comes into the game off one of the best defensive performances in franchise history as they held the Chicago Bears to 47 yards of total offense and one net passing yard while racking up nine sacks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Nfc North#Safety Harrison Smith
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 3 player props to watch: Lockett poised for big game against Vikings

We are into Week 3 so that means more data points to decipher when it comes to player props. If you’re in the mood to place a little wager on a player prop or two, hopefully this piece will help you make some informed decisions. I’ve identified some matchups that can possibly help you be successful in Week 3.
NFL
FanSided

Browns: 5 players who need to step up against the Vikings

These are five players who need to step up against the Vikings. The Browns handled their business against the Vikings but that doesn’t mean that everyone played their best. There were a few players in the Bears game that could absolutely do with a better effort in Minnesota. This week’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns take sack attack to Minnesota Vikings: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sunday, the Cleveland Browns (2-1) take their sack attack on the road to Minnesota to face the Vikings (1-2). The Browns will try to continue the pass rushing onslaught created last week versus the Bears where they had nine sacks. Myles Garrett had a franchise record 4.5 of those sacks. Of course this week, they won’t have rookie quarterback Justin Fields to victimize. Instead they’ll have savvy veteran Kirk Cousins.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings: Television, radio, streaming and more

The time is nearly upon us once again, ladies and gentlemen, as we are just hours away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Cleveland Browns and your Minnesota Vikings. We want to make sure that everyone is able to follow along with all of this afternoon’s action, so we’re putting all of that information in one place for everyone. Let’s get to it.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy