'No Time To Die': Stars Who Flaunted Their Stunning Outfits At The Premiere [Photos]

When Daniel Craig was announced as the sixth James Bond, the media had a field day. He wasn’t tall enough, good looking enough, lackluster, underwhelming, a “Blond Bond?” Rubbish. In the mind of a vocal minority that was blown way out of proportion, Craig did not fit the traditional stereotype of what a Bond actor should look like and took a thrashing for it. Nevertheless, he held his head high because he knew the work they were doing on “Casino Royale” was something special and would immediately shut down the naysayers. Sure enough, it did and that was the first time Daniel Craig subverted the Bond expectations. Perhaps it’s therefore fitting that the man who was unlike anyone who came before would go on to continue reinventing and revitalizing the almost 60-year-old franchise culminating in the most Ian Fleming, yet least traditional Bond film”No Time To Die.”

