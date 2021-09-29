CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New educational center nears completion at Mountain Island Educational State Forest

Gaston Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Laura Shidal first reported for duty as the forest supervisor at Mountain Island Educational State Forest back in 1999, she had no idea more than two decades would pass before the forest would have an educational center for its visitors. "I thought in two, maybe three years, we'd be...

www.gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinasportsman.com

Pechmann Fishing Education Center’s October schedule

Numerous fishing workshops are scheduled for October. The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its October class schedule. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required. It’s a great opportunity to spend time outdoors with the family this fall.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Eaton Register Herald

PCHS opens new trails, Outdoor Education Center

EATON — Along with two ribbon cuttings dedicating new trails and a new Outdoor Education & Events Center, Preble County Historical Society kicked off its Fall Gathering this past weekend celebrating the PCHS’ 50th anniversary on Friday, Sept. 24. The celebration even included cake, cut and served by longtime PC...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Grand Island Independent

New education center in the works at Grand Island's CNPPID office

GRAND ISLAND - Central Platte Natural Resources District is considering building a new education center. A CPNRD building committee is weighing two plans: a new site for $5 million or a $3.7 million remodel of the existing CPNRD office on Kaufman Avenue. It is not decided whether the project will...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

SeamonWhiteside Completes Work on Daniel Island Recreation Center

SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service land design firm with offices throughout the Carolinas, completed its work on the Daniel Island Recreation Center (right), a 22,000 square foot and $10-million facility. The recreation center opened its doors last month and is the first city-owned indoor recreation facility to serve both the Daniel...
LIFESTYLE
iecn.com

New ‘Center for Community Organizing’ to provide training, education for future Inland Empire leaders

The Inland Congregations United for Change (ICUC) is proud to announce the official Grand Opening of the Inland Empire Center for Community Organizing (IECCO) on Saturday, October 2. The IECCO will house various community service organizations that will focus on providing education and leadership training for Inland Empire residents dedicated to community organizing.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
pinejournal.com

Community Education Corner: Moose Lake school forest gets a boost

Moose Lake Community Education’s AGE to age program teamed up with the school’s science department and students involved with the Green Team to plan and implement trail development, classroom learning pads with handicap accessibility and informational and directional signage throughout the school forest. The five trails throughout the forest will...
MOOSE LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#A Forest#Weather#Water Management#State Forest#Cramerton Conservancy#Crescent Resources#Duke Energy
moodyonthemarket.com

Almost $2 Million to LMC Educational Opportunity Center

The Educational Opportunity Center (EOC), hosted by Lake Michigan College, received a $1.95 million federal grant to help individuals successfully pursue postsecondary education. The five-year grant, dispursed in annual awards of $391,147, provides services to participants in the Michigan counties of Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, and Allegan, and the Indiana...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WZDX

Calhoun Community College and Drake State announce new adult education partnership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Calhoun Community College and Drake State Community & Technical College announced the new G.O.A.L partnership at a press conference on October 1. The Greater Opportunities for Adult Learners (GOAL) program will offer GED, English as a second language, and workforce classes. Drake State and Calhoun will combine resources to help hundreds of Alabamians secure solid jobs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northeastoregonnow.com

Youth Have Time to Complete Hunter Education While Hunting This Fall

As fall hunting seasons kick off, youth hunters will have more time to complete mandatory hunter education training while still being able to hunt this year. Any youth (age 17 and under) who has completed an online hunter education class will be able to hunt on their own tag, even if they haven’t completed the required in-person field day.
HOBBIES
Smoky Mountain News

Bear attack injures two on the Blue Ridge Parkway

A black bear injured two people near the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville when it attacked on Wednesday, Sept. 29. A couple was having a picnic on a grassy hill near the center when their unleashed dog alerted them to the bear’s presence. The dog ran towards the bear, barking loudly. Likely aggravated by the dog, the bear acted defensively toward the dog and the couple.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
umassd.edu

SMAST & New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center partner to educate local students

Mitchelle Chinonyerem Agonsi and Andie Painten, graduate students at UMass Dartmouth's School for Marine Science & Technology (SMAST), recently volunteered their time to engage with 4th-grade students during the “Something Fishy Camp” organized by the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center. The goal of the partnership is to engage the New Bedford community in the research that takes place at SMAST and to teach youth about the exciting world of fisheries in their hometown.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thelaurelmagazine.com

Annual Celebration of Education | Literacy and Learning Center

Written By: Luke Osteen | Issue: 2021/10 – October. The Literacy & Learning Center’s annual celebration of its free educational programs, slated for October 17 at Wildcat Cliffs Country Club, will feature international best-selling author Patti Callahan Henry. The centerpiece of The Literacy & Learning Center’s annual gala, Celebration of...
EDUCATION
Gaston Gazette

Festival brings Gaston County farm living back to life

Steady rain and 66 degree weather didn't stop 75-year-old Mike Harrill from setting up his tractor at the Dallas Park Heritage and Harvest Days festival Friday. "The festival is about family for me," said Harill. "I'll show people my tractor and give rides to people." The three-day event, formerly known...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Calaveras Enterprise

Ecovillage provides skilled trade education, community living in Mountain Ranch

Imagine waking up every morning to the scent of fresh cedar, the feel of cool air on your skin, and the sound of birds and wildlife chattering over a trickling stream. There is no blaring alarm clock, no text notification or emails to check, and no morning commute. Your "work" is right outside the door of your cedar bark tipi—whether it be tending to chickens, growing a forest of edible plants, or learning how to build with materials harvested right where you live.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Gaston Gazette

Catawba River sweep adds to distaste of littering

This past weekend, the Catawba Riverkeepers organized a one-day river clean up with over 1,700 volunteers at 55 different sites along the Catawba River basin, including our very own Avon and Catawba Creeks Greenway. There are two forks to this greenway, and if your start point is Lineberger Park, you...
GASTONIA, NC
Gaston Gazette

Gaston IT professional works to get kids into technology

Deb Alzner's career in the information technology field has its roots to when she was still in elementary school. "When I was 8 years old, someone decided it would be worthwhile for my third grade class to learn a little bit of basic technology to program the computers in our school's science lab. I loved it, but computers weren’t very accessible back then," said Alzner.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy