Long Delayed Pimax Controllers Finally Enter Production
Pimax says its Sword Lite VR Controllers entered mass production for release in October. In its 2017 Kickstarter for the “8K” ultra-wide field of view VR headset, China-based startup Pimax promised rudimentary VR controllers for $200 extra, with buttons, a thumbstick, and trigger. In 2018 the company revealed a radical redesign resembling earlier prototypes of Valve’s Index controllers with the price announced as $300 and the release window slated for late 2019.uploadvr.com
