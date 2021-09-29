CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Delayed Pimax Controllers Finally Enter Production

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePimax says its Sword Lite VR Controllers entered mass production for release in October. In its 2017 Kickstarter for the “8K” ultra-wide field of view VR headset, China-based startup Pimax promised rudimentary VR controllers for $200 extra, with buttons, a thumbstick, and trigger. In 2018 the company revealed a radical redesign resembling earlier prototypes of Valve’s Index controllers with the price announced as $300 and the release window slated for late 2019.

Pimax’s Sword Lite Controllers Available in October [Update]

It was over two years ago that Pimax began officially talking about its “Sword Series” virtual reality (VR) controllers, controllers that at the time looked to rival the Index design. If you pre-ordered a pair or are simply looking for an alternative VR controller system there’s some good news, the Pimax Sword Lite’s have finally entered mass production.
Valve Index Is Now The Second Most Used Headset On Steam, Overtaking Oculus Rift S

The Valve Index is now the second most used headset on Steam, having overtaken the Oculus Rift S. That is according to the latest update to the Steam Hardware Survey, which saw Index grow to 17.5% of overall VR headset usage on Steam. Rift S, meanwhile, fell to 17.21%, making this the first time Valve’s headset has overtaken Facebook’s PC VR-only device.
Lynx Standalone AR-VR Headset Kickstarter Launches With $500 Price

French startup Lynx just launched the Kickstarter campaign for its upcoming standalone AR-VR hybrid headset. The device is promised for pledges above €425 to non-EU countries, equivalent to around $500. UPDATE October 6: Lynx initially included EU VAT in all pledges, but now offers a non-EU option, reducing the price...
Zero Caliber PSVR Will Be Based On Oculus Quest Version

The long-awaited PSVR version of VR shooter, Zero Caliber, will now be based on the Quest version of the game, named Zero Caliber: Reloaded. Developer XREAL confirmed the news last week, noting that the original plan to port the PC VR version of the game to the platform couldn’t be done without cutting content and features. Rather than continue with a compromised version of the game, the studio instead decided to bring the work it had already been doing creating a new version of Zero Caliber for Quest over to PSVR too.
