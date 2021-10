Nintendo has started sending out Nintendo Switch (OLED model) to reviewers and one of the things that has been discovered about the system is that it features a new vibrant mode setting. This new setting is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and is easily turned on or off depending on the user’s preference. It is not clear if the vibrant mode is similar to the feature on certain smartphones and TV’s which when enabled sometimes makes the image look unnatural. We will have to wait for the inevitable Digital Foundry videos to see, but thankfully it is easy to turn on or off depending on your preference.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO